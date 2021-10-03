China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a growth of 173.4% from the August 31st total of 35,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXDC. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in China XD Plastics by 46,813.0% in the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 458,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 457,831 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of China XD Plastics in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of China XD Plastics by 623.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China XD Plastics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. 475,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,807. China XD Plastics has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71.

China XD Plastics Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in China. It offers special engineering plastic, biodegradable plastic, general plastic, engineering plastic products. Its products are used in the production of exterior and interior trim and functional components of automobiles.

