0Chain Achieves Market Cap of $18.24 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. 0Chain has a total market cap of $18.24 million and $64,956.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000785 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

0Chain Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

