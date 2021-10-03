Analysts Expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to report sales of $119.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.50 million and the lowest is $111.20 million. PTC Therapeutics posted sales of $118.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year sales of $499.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $453.92 million to $530.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $742.26 million, with estimates ranging from $596.35 million to $857.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of PTCT traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.73. The company had a trading volume of 494,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,999. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.07. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $70.82.

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $352,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $66,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,577.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,293,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,130 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,092,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,429,000 after purchasing an additional 696,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 945.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 664,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,072,000 after buying an additional 600,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 50.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,214,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,339,000 after buying an additional 409,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,672,000 after purchasing an additional 345,774 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

