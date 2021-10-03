Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.61, for a total value of $1,313,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,090 shares of company stock valued at $82,722,453 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $3.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.27. 2,574,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,791,069. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.28 and its 200 day moving average is $232.94. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.10 and a 52 week high of $289.24. The company has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

