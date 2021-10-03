Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,680,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,052 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.78% of Zoetis worth $685,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus increased their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,977,708 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.33. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $210.10. The stock has a market cap of $92.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.