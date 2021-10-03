Shelton Capital Management Purchases 13,400 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 259,154 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,079 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,180,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,712 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,915 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $143,979,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,810,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,431,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $54.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.41. The firm has a market cap of $224.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

