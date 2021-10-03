Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Boosted by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $104.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.84. The firm has a market cap of $201.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

