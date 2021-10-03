Shelton Capital Management Has $25.20 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475,383 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,874 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.0% of Shelton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $25,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,557,000. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,804,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $55.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.09.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.21%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

