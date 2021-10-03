Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 416 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Alexandria Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

