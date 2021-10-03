Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Takes $2.62 Million Position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000.

JPHY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.95. The stock had a trading volume of 496,278 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.97. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $56.51.

