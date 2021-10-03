Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $877.52 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 26.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,306,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,178,714 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises about 1.0% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $877,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,912. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.15 and a one year high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.98.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.20.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

