Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Acquires 16,000 Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 361.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $1,063,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVA traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $55.00. 73,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,390. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Enviva Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $56.69. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $285.04 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 776.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

