Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $9.55 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth $219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $1,911,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $206,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in FedEx by 129.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,824 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $42,556,000 after buying an additional 84,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 13.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.08.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FDX traded up $3.24 on Friday, reaching $222.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,033,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,346. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.05. The company has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $218.18 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

