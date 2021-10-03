Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 65,618 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,822,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,618 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $359,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,155,000 after purchasing an additional 43,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,227,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 988,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 73,497 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 810,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,068,000 after acquiring an additional 45,586 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 777,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,571,000 after acquiring an additional 190,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ CBSH traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $70.92. The stock had a trading volume of 311,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,623. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.98. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $83.06. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The firm had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.