Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,095,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 119,705 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 1.14% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $302,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LH. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $4,271,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 80.0% during the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $429,262,000 after buying an additional 155,637 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.52.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $1.96 on Friday, reaching $279.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,654. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.91. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $183.41 and a 52-week high of $309.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.