$592.57 Million in Sales Expected for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will post sales of $592.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $603.10 million and the lowest is $585.20 million. Acadia Healthcare reported sales of $833.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACHC. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,782,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,112,000 after purchasing an additional 450,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,335,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,025,000 after acquiring an additional 199,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,845,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,297,000 after acquiring an additional 273,954 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,047,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,588,000 after acquiring an additional 28,334 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 77.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,022 shares during the period.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,702. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $68.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

