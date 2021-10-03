Klaytn Price Tops $1.24 on Top Exchanges (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00002577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. Klaytn has a total market cap of $3.10 billion and $95.94 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00067333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00104569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.81 or 0.00145451 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,096.93 or 1.00215515 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,441.63 or 0.07171029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $354.34 or 0.00738305 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,686,854,752 coins and its circulating supply is 2,509,834,761 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.