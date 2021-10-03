China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Short Interest Update

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CBUMY stock remained flat at $$67.37 on Friday. 416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.60. China National Building Material has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $82.54.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut China National Building Material from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

About China National Building Material

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in cement, new materials, and engineering services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

