China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Short Interest Update

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CBUMY stock remained flat at $$67.37 on Friday. 416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.60. China National Building Material has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $82.54.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut China National Building Material from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in cement, new materials, and engineering services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

