Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHEOY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009. Cochlear has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $94.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.9535 per share. This is a positive change from Cochlear’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.13%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cochlear from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cochlear from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

