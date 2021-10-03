BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Short Interest Down 71.4% in September

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the August 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of BAWAG Group stock remained flat at $$55.59 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.92. BAWAG Group has a 1 year low of $55.59 and a 1 year high of $55.59.

BWAGF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

