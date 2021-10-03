Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 713,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,000 shares during the period. Suncor Energy comprises 1.8% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $17,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,064,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,356,000 after buying an additional 443,952 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,371,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,861,000 after buying an additional 334,747 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,549,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,899,000 after buying an additional 1,729,431 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 283,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after buying an additional 78,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,498,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

NYSE:SU traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,377,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,566,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.91%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

