Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Sells 3,377 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lowered its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,550,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 2.03% of Donaldson worth $162,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,309,000 after purchasing an additional 244,806 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Donaldson by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 161,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,283,000 after purchasing an additional 131,432 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Donaldson by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 530,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,827,000 after purchasing an additional 131,430 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,860,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 473,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,513,000 after acquiring an additional 103,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCI traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.65. 352,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,955. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.84 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.74.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

