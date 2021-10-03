Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $41.97 Million Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,745 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $41,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 12,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA stock opened at $189.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.37. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $197.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

