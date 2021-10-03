Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 110 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Alexandria Capital LLC trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 58,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,064,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $623.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $673.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $602.29. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $382.68 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The firm has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.37, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,351.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

