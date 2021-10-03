Alexandria Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Alexandria Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $1,088,033.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $115.15 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $118.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

