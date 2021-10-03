Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Trims Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C cut its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,877,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35,486 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 5.82% of Hexcel worth $304,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 41.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Hexcel by 14.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period.

Shares of Hexcel stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $60.87. 763,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,393. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.79. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -243.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HXL shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.62.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

