Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Sells 347,401 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C reduced its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,645,429 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 347,401 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $189,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PB. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

PB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

NYSE PB traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $72.88. The company had a trading volume of 492,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.04 and its 200 day moving average is $72.35. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. The firm had revenue of $280.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

