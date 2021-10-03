AGF Investments America Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

AGF Investments America Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after buying an additional 1,927,510 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $134,771,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $357,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,205,107 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,185,273,000 after buying an additional 1,107,604 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health stock opened at $84.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.19.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

