Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 18.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,415,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,860,000 after buying an additional 999,307 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 96,421.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,382,000 after buying an additional 10,243,776 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,611,000 after buying an additional 513,318 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 27,777.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,973,000 after buying an additional 4,035,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 890.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,754,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,475,000 after buying an additional 3,375,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

DBX stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,161,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,819,824. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.10 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.03.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $308,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $76,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,248 in the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

