AGF Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 572.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $302,289.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $57,833.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,248 in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dropbox stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,161,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,819,824. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

