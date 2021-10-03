AGF Investments LLC Invests $701,000 in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ares Management by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,984,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,283,000 after acquiring an additional 66,543 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

ARES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.88.

Shares of ARES traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.43. 594,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,864. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $81.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.74 and its 200 day moving average is $63.36.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. Analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.