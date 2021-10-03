AGF Investments LLC Raises Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 15.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 3.4% in the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in MongoDB by 91.8% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $11,243,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 38.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MDB. Barclays lifted their price target on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.44.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total value of $1,252,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,764.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 588 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.51, for a total transaction of $210,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,404,509 shares in the company, valued at $502,126,012.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 150,932 shares of company stock valued at $61,136,946 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $3.00 on Friday, hitting $474.51. 566,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,471. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $423.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.51 and a 52 week high of $518.34. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of -100.32 and a beta of 0.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

