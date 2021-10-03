MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC grew its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 969.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDB. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $526.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.44.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.32, for a total transaction of $12,576,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,697,026.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total transaction of $1,252,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,867 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 150,932 shares of company stock valued at $61,136,946 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $474.51. The stock had a trading volume of 566,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,471. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $423.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.98. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.51 and a 12-month high of $518.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.32 and a beta of 0.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

