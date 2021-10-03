AGF Investments LLC Buys New Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 0.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 275,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 2.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FGEN. Raymond James raised FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen cut their price target on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

In other news, insider Thane Wettig purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $35,743.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $151,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FibroGen stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The company had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

