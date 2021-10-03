Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Stake Raised by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OZK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,186,000 after acquiring an additional 588,346 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth about $1,023,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.88. The stock had a trading volume of 616,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,602. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.72. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

