Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Price Down 3.2% This Week (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $25.32 or 0.00052755 BTC on popular exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $78.65 million and approximately $18.01 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00067333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00104569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.81 or 0.00145451 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,096.93 or 1.00215515 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,441.63 or 0.07171029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002577 BTC.

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,106,410 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

