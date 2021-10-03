Crossvault Capital Management LLC Has $9.51 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,752 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 2.9% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE opened at $147.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.88. The company has a market capitalization of $232.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.80 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,671 shares of company stock valued at $33,652,487 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

