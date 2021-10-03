Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Sells 129,496 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C cut its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,506,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 129,496 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies comprises about 2.3% of Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 0.07% of Carlisle Companies worth $671,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $661,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 53.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,103,000 after buying an additional 21,335 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Shares of CSL stock traded up $2.80 on Friday, hitting $201.59. The stock had a trading volume of 425,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.35 and its 200-day moving average is $191.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.68 and a 52-week high of $215.41.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.18%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,126,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099 over the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.