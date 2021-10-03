Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Has $464.21 Million Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,296,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,023 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup makes up about 1.6% of Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $464,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 171,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in AptarGroup by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 86,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 7.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in AptarGroup by 13.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 122,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,357,000 after acquiring an additional 14,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded up $2.23 on Friday, hitting $121.58. The stock had a trading volume of 259,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,842. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.34 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $811.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

ATR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair lowered shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

