Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Purchases 61,288 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,877,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,288 shares during the quarter. Terminix Global makes up about 1.5% of Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 0.07% of Terminix Global worth $423,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,526,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,365,000 after acquiring an additional 132,058 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 29.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,657,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,352,000 after buying an additional 833,557 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Terminix Global by 7.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,647,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,861,000 after purchasing an additional 267,935 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Terminix Global by 9.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,314,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,113,000 after acquiring an additional 275,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Terminix Global by 16.0% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,106,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,090,000 after acquiring an additional 429,539 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America raised Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

In related news, CEO Brett Ponton acquired 5,982 shares of Terminix Global stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,210.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Terminix Global stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,159. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.97 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.54.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.90 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 28.16%. Equities analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

