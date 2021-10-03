Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Has $464.21 Million Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,296,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,023 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup makes up about 1.6% of Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $464,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 171,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 1.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 86,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 7.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 13.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 122,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,357,000 after buying an additional 14,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. William Blair cut shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

ATR stock traded up $2.23 on Friday, reaching $121.58. 259,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,842. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.34 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $811.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

