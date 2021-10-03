DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Position Trimmed by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C cut its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,585,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 799,649 shares during the period. DENTSPLY SIRONA comprises about 1.7% of Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $479,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.07. 1,147,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,008. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.67 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

