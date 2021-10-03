Crowny Trading Up 10.3% Over Last Week (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Crowny has a total market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $188,251.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Crowny has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00067333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00104569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.81 or 0.00145451 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,096.93 or 1.00215515 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,441.63 or 0.07171029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars.

