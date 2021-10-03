Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Targa Resources reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,730,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,525. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.70. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $50.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

