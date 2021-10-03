-$0.32 EPS Expected for MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail posted earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.29) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MedAvail.

Get MedAvail alerts:

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 259.56%. The company had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDVL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of MedAvail from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MedAvail from $20.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDVL traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 349,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,180. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91. MedAvail has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in MedAvail by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in MedAvail by 364.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,389,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,810 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in MedAvail during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MedAvail by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 76,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in MedAvail by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 116,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MedAvail (MDVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.