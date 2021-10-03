Zacks: Analysts Expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Macerich’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.39. The Macerich reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Macerich.

Get The Macerich alerts:

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAC. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

NYSE MAC traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $17.41. 2,927,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,023,568. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.05. The Macerich has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,730.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,103 shares of company stock valued at $446,788 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in The Macerich by 16.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 104,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 14,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Macerich by 26.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,322,000 after buying an additional 5,702,680 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Macerich by 37.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 144,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 39,539 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Macerich during the first quarter worth $1,189,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Macerich by 11.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Macerich (MAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.