MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $479.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to report $479.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $453.57 million and the highest is $501.70 million. MEDNAX posted sales of $460.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MEDNAX.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

Shares of MEDNAX stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.72. 339,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,603. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. MEDNAX has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $35.67.

In related news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 71.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the second quarter worth about $81,000.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

See Also: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEDNAX (MD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.