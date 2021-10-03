Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Boosts Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 33.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,808 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $561,487.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $5,401,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $24,300,702.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE opened at $194.03 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $209.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 61.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

