Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 1.5% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.58.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $181.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.91. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $158.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

