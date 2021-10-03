Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,740 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

HDV stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,193. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.75. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $76.23 and a 1 year high of $100.48.

